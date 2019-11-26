Nov 26, 2019, 11:04 AM
Local Handicrafts Expo in Iran's Semnan

The second regional exhibition of handicrafts opened with the participation of artists from 20 provinces of Iran in Semnan with artworks in wood, pottery and ceramics. Semnan, Iran, November 26, 2019. IRNA/Aliakbar Bandari.6125**1424

