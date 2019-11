Beniyer (Azad) has been replenished. It is a sand-gravel dam whose construction was completed eight years ago. Channels of water leading to the dam opened to replenish the reservoir dam. It can keep 300 million cubic meters of water and is located in Sanandaj, Kordestan province, western Iran, November 24, 2019. IRNA/Mosleh Pir-Khazraeian 1483**1416

