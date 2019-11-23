Fath-Abad Garden; Tourist Attraction in Kerman

Fathabad Garden (Biglar Beigi Mansion) is located about 25km outside Iran's southeastern city of Kerman. According to historians, this pattern has been used to constructing Shazdeh Garden in Mahan. Although this garden isn’t registered as a part of the Persian Gardens on the UNESCO World Heritage, it’s still definitely a tourist sightseeing. Kerman, Nov 23, IRNA/Amin Rahmani. 6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Tehran Grand Bazaar: Tourist attraction and throbbing heart of economy
Tehran Grand Bazaar is the most important place of business and supply of consumer goods in…
-
Autumn beauties of Mahnan Village in northeastern Iran
When autumn; the beautiful season, comes, nature wears a different color and the colorful leaves…
-
Beauties of Tajrish, as an old district in north of Tehran
Tajrish, an old and historic district located in the northern part of Tehran, has a favorable…
-
Bandar Abbas; Iranian city for all seasons
Bandar Abbas, IRNA – Iran's Bandar Abbas is one of the ports in southern Iran, and is now the…
-
Shazdeh; historical Persian garden in Iran's Kerman
The Shazdeh Garden is a historical Persian garden located on the outskirts of Mahan in Kerman…
-
Iran's Churat Lake: Beauty got out of earthquake
Spectacular places can change our minds, and this is the main reason for tourism. In light…
-
Chinese expert says US unilateralism endangering int'l trade security
The Director of the Pakistan Study Center Wang Nan said on Saturday that the US unilateralism…
-
"Golpayegan" peaceful coexistence of history and nature
Tehran, Nov 16, IRNA - Many may not know where Golpayegan is. In Iran, people associate its…
-
Colorful leaves in fall in northern, northwestern Iran
Changes in colors of the leaves in the Zonouz tourist city of East Azarbaijan province and…
-
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 17
Tehran, Nov 17, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers…
Your Comment