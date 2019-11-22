Nov 22, 2019, 4:31 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83564696
1 Persons

Tags

Iranian People Rally in Support of Gov't, Condemnation of Riots

Hundreds of thousands of government supporters rallied across Iran on Friday, pledging allegiance to the Islamic Republic and Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and voicing opposition and condemnation towards the recent riots, Nov 22. IRNA/6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 7 =