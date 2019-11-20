Tehran Grand Bazaar: Tourist attraction and throbbing heart of economy

Tehran Grand Bazaar is the most important place of business and supply of consumer goods in Iran and has a very remarkable economic structure. A market whose main structure is reminiscent of the Qajar era. Modern Tehran Grand Bazaar has a unique and sophisticated architecture, winding corridors, arches, and traditional vents are the beauties of Tehran Grand Bazaar architecture. Tehran. Iran, November 20, 2019. IRNA/Abdollah Heidari.

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish