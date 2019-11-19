Beauties of Tajrish, as an old district in north of Tehran

Tajrish, an old and historic district located in the northern part of Tehran, has a favorable climate, especially in the highlands. It is also famous for its rural texture and gardens, the highly attractive shopping centers which are regarded as tourist attractions. It is numerous old and forest parks, shrines and mountainous routes (Darband, Darake, Tochal) are quite a big tourist destination in Tehran. Iran, November 19, 2019. IRNA/Abodollah Heidari. 6125**1416

