Expo of Iran-Italy 60 years of cultural cooperation opens

Expo of Iran and Italy 60 years of cooperation on cultural heritage and conference kicks off on Sunday in Iran National Museum in presence of Italian Ambassador to Tehran Giuseppe Perrone. Tehran, Iran, November 17, 2019. IRNA/Marzieh Soleimani. 6125***1416
