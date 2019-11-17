Nov 17, 2019, 2:11 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83558680
0 Persons

Tags

Expo of Iran-Italy 60 years of cultural cooperation opens

Expo of Iran and Italy 60 years of cooperation on cultural heritage and conference kicks off on Sunday in Iran National Museum in presence of Italian Ambassador to Tehran Giuseppe Perrone. Tehran, Iran, November 17, 2019. IRNA/Marzieh Soleimani. 6125***1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 8 =