Saeed, 30, who is an advocate of animals is caring a disabled dog in Kermanshah, western Iran. The dog was hurt in a car accident at a highway in Tehran, then was transferred to Kermanshah province. Saeed feeds the disabled dog two times a day and cleans his cage as he is very dependent on his owner, Kermanshah, west of Iran, November 8, 2019. IRNA/Bahman Zare'ei 1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish