Kouhpa Caravanserai in Kuhpayeh, Iran

Abbasi's Caravanserai dates back to 400 years ago (Safavid empire ). This Carvansarai was renovated in 2012 with preservation of traditional architecture. The city of Kuhpayeh is located 65 kilometers east of Isfahan. Iran, November 11, 2019. IRNA/Zahra Baghban.
