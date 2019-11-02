Nov 2, 2019, 1:00 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83538469
0 Persons

Tags

Iran-Syria sign MoU

Iran and Syria signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement with the aim of developing electric cooperation. The agreement was signed by Iran's Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian and Syrian Minister of Electricity Mohammad Zuhair Kharboutli, Tehran, Nov 2, IRNA/Ahmad Moeini Jam. 6125**1424

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
4 + 9 =