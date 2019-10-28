Visit of the Polish Embassy Chargé d'affaires to Poles graveyard and St. Mary's Church in Anzali The Polish Embassy Chargé d'affaires and Polish Military Attache visited Poles graveyard and St. Mary's Church in Anzali, Gilan Province, Northern Iran, October 28, 2019. IRNA/Reza Akbari Katamjani.
