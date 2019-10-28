Arpanah Waterfalls in Iran's Lali county, Khuzestan province

Arpanah waterfalls, located 45 kilometers from Lali city are of the unique tourist attractions in Khuzestan province in four seasons, Ahvaz, October 28, 2019. IRNA/Iman Sadeghi Hassanvand. 6125**1416
Related News
-
"Kareh Bas" Waterfall in Chaharmahal Va Bakhtiari
"Kareh Bas" Waterfall is located in "Gerdebisheh" region in Chaharmahal Va Bakhtiari province,…
-
Mysteries of Haraz Road to Mazandaran province
Tehran, IRNA – Beautiful Haraz Road from Tehran to the northern city of Amol, Mazandaran province…
-
Kouhrang on slope of Zagros Mount: Beautiful with splendid weather
Shahrekord, IRNA –There is a popular belief among Iranians that northern regions of Iran should…
-
Multi-tiered waterfall in central north Iran
Tangeh Dastan multi-tiered waterfall hosts large number of tourists in holidays, Mojen City,…
-
Northern Iran natural attractions offer glimpse of paradise
Tehran, IRNA --- Gilan Province is one of the northern provinces of Iran that extends along…
-
Mori Waterfall; Pleasant tourist site in Khuzestan, southern Iran
Ahvaz, IRNA – Mori Waterfall is one of the largest waterfalls in the country, located in Andika…
-
Mori Waterfall; Pleasant tourist site in Khuzestan, Southern Iran
Mori Waterfall is one of the largest waterfalls in the country, located in Andika county, Khuzestan…
-
Sheikh Alikhan Waterfall
The Sheikh Alikhan Waterfall is a natural attraction of the Kuhrang City, 9 km northwest of…
-
UK-flagged oil tanker seizure; Iran's will to respond to threats: Defense Minister
Tehran, July 22, IRNA – Iranian Defense Minister said that when a ship carrying Iran's oil…
-
Semirom waterfal; beautiful tourist attraction in Iran
Semirom waterfal is one of the most famous natural tourist attractions in the central Iran…
Your Comment