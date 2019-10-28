Oct 28, 2019, 9:55 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83532871
0 Persons

Tags

Arpanah Waterfalls in Iran's Lali county, Khuzestan province

Arpanah waterfalls, located 45 kilometers from Lali city are of the unique tourist attractions in Khuzestan province in four seasons, Ahvaz, October 28, 2019. IRNA/Iman Sadeghi Hassanvand. 6125**1416

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 2 =