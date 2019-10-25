Oct 25, 2019, 5:24 PM
Iranian President in 18th NAM Summit

The 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) with participation of the heads of 60 countries, including Hassan Rouhani, the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, kicked off in Baku, Azerbaijan on Friday (October 25, 2019)/ IRNA.

