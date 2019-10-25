Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office meets Iranian President

The Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazadeh on Thursday in Baku meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, President Hassan Rouhani in the meeting stressed the need for promoting unity among the Islamic societies so that the enemies will not be allowed to create discord among Muslims round the globe, Baku, October 26, 2019. IRNA/Mohammad Babaei.
