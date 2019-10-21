Oct 21, 2019, 12:00 PM
Hedayat historical school in Iran's Urmia

The building of "Hedayat" school which is of prime historical value was founded by Shahriar-khan in the city of Orumiyeh, capital of the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan. It has two indoor and outdoor yards and 8 residential units. The central core of this school is a great alcove verge to indoor yard. Decorative elements of school are brick arches and columns, multicolor tiles, and ORSI windows with colored glasses. The yard of a nearby historical mosque is connected to the school’s yard. The antiquity is related to The Qajar era.,Urmia, Oct 21, IRNA/Mehdi Rahnavard.

