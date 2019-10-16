Oct 16, 2019, 12:37 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83519867
0 Persons

Tags

Birthday Party for French tourists in Eram Garden Shiraz

Eram Garden located in Shiraz is among the most beautiful Persian gardens of Iran. It is such a unique and gorgeous garden that is inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage Sites. French tourists on Tuesday evening at the Eram Garden Cafe in Shiraz were surprised to see Paula and Anton Birthday Party. Shiraz, Iran, October 16, 2019. IRNA/Shiva Attaran.

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 6 =