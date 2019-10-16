Birthday Party for French tourists in Eram Garden Shiraz

Eram Garden located in Shiraz is among the most beautiful Persian gardens of Iran. It is such a unique and gorgeous garden that is inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage Sites. French tourists on Tuesday evening at the Eram Garden Cafe in Shiraz were surprised to see Paula and Anton Birthday Party. Shiraz, Iran, October 16, 2019. IRNA/Shiva Attaran.
