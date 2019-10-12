Pasargadae World Heritage

Pasargadae covers the archaeological remains of the first capital of the Persian Empire, dating from the 6th century BC. Its most important monument is the tomb of "Cyrus the Great", the founder of the Achaemenid Empire who went on to conquer much of the ancient Near East, Southwest Asia, Central Asia, and the Caucasus, Shiraz, Oct 12, 2019. IRNA/ Reza Ghaderi.
