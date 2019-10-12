Saad Al Saltaneh Caravanserai in Iran's Qazvin

Saad al-Saltaneh Caravanserai which is located in Qazvin, was built in Qajar era by Saad al-Saltaneh, the ruler of Qazvin, The most significant part of this landmark is the Chahar Sough. Being covered by an enormous tiled dome, it creates a lavishing view to every visitor's eye. Four half-domes surrounding the main dome adds more to this view, Qazvin, Oct 12, 2019. IRNA/Amin Rahmani.