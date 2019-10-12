Hasht Behesht Palace; Tourist attraction in Iran's Isfahan

Hasht Behesht Palace (The Eight Heavens) is an example of palaces of the last Safavid kings that was built during Shah Soleiman era. Tiles with pictures of different animals, birds, wild animals, and reptiles are countless monuments of this palace. Not much of the vast garden of “Hasht Behesht” has remained. However, the historical palace of it is still a precious and interesting monument and a park is built around it after Revolution. Hasht Behesht Palace was one of the impressive monuments of its time that was appreciated by European tourists.This historical palace was registered with the registration number 227, Oct 12, 2019. IRNA/Morteza Aminoroayayi
Related News
-
Zoroastrian Towers of Silence in Iran's Yazd province
Zoroastrians’ Dakhmeh is one of the main tourist attractions of Yazd which is on the southeastern…
-
University of Shiraz joins Silk-Road Universities Network
Shiraz, Oct 5, IRNA – University of Shiraz joined Silk-Road Universities Network (SUN) headquartered…
-
French motorcyclists arrive in Iran
Orumieh, Oct 5, IRNA – A French 55-member motorcyclist group arrived in Iran via Bazargan border…
-
Italy ready to further develop ties with Iran
Tehran, Oct 1, IRNA - "Isfahan plays an important role in development of ties between Iran…
-
Iran to host 66th WHO session of Eastern Mediterranean Office
Tehran, Sept 29, IRNA – Director of international cooperation office of Iran's Ministry of…
-
Isfahan Governor meets Italian Ambassador
Isfahan Governor Abbas Rezaie met with Italian Ambassador to Iran "Giuseppe Perrone" on Tuesday,…
-
Isfahan historical monuments
City of Isfahan is the place for magnificent historical monuments. The ancient city has many…
-
Iran hub of cord blood stem cell storage in Middle East
Mashad, Oct 5, IRNA – The Islamic Republic of Iran with 130,000 species has the biggest cord…
-
Iran's Treata Hospital eyes more European patients as it further delves into health tourism
Tehran, Oct 10, IRNA - Treata General Hospital says it plans to attract European patients as…
Your Comment