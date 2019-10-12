Hasht Behesht Palace; Tourist attraction in Iran's Isfahan

Hasht Behesht Palace (The Eight Heavens) is an example of palaces of the last Safavid kings that was built during Shah Soleiman era. Tiles with pictures of different animals, birds, wild animals, and reptiles are countless monuments of this palace. Not much of the vast garden of “Hasht Behesht” has remained. However, the historical palace of it is still a precious and interesting monument and a park is built around it after Revolution. Hasht Behesht Palace was one of the impressive monuments of its time that was appreciated by European tourists.This historical palace was registered with the registration number 227, Oct 12, 2019. IRNA/Morteza Aminoroayayi