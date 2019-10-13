The Stone (Haft-Tanan) Museum in Shiraz

Haft Tanan (seven figures) is an old garden in Shiraz built on orders from Karim Khan. It is named after the seven religious philosophers buried there. There are stone one-piece columns inside, supporting the ceiling which is covered with five paintings of a famous Zandid era artist. Nowadays, this building is used as the museum of historical rocks and inscriptions., Shiraz, Oct 13, 2019. IRNA/Morteza Aminorayayie.
