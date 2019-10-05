Oct 5, 2019, 11:18 AM
Tourist sites of city of Khoy in western Iran

Khoy in West Azarbaijan province is one of the tourist sites of Iran with a moderate climate. The city of Khoy located 807 km from Tehran. According to the records, Khoy was a branch of the Silk Road connecting the East to the West. The Silk Road used to pass through this city in pre-Islamic ages. Khoy historical bazaar is one of the most beautiful and historical monuments in West Azarbaijan province. Orumiyeh, northwest Iran, October 5, 2019. IRNA/Mehdi Rahnavard.

