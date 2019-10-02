Isfahan historical monuments

City of Isfahan is the place for magnificent historical monuments. The ancient city has many historical and ancient centers spectacular for tourists. Naghsh-e Jahan Square, Shahrestan Bridge, Chahar Bagh School, Shah Abbas Hotel, Qeisarieh Bazaar, Mosques and unique minarets with beautiful Islamic architecture made Isfahan popular place for foreign tourists.October 2, IRNA /Zahra Baghban.
