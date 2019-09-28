Sep 28, 2019, 12:45 PM
Classic Cars in Tehran Streets

Classic cars move around the city of Tehran to mark " Tehran, the capital of Islamic Iran", October 6th, Tehran, Sept 28, IRNA/Davoud Ghahrdar.

