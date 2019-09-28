Sep 28, 2019, 12:35 PM
Classic Cars Rally Tour in Iran's Semnan

The Classic Car Rally Tour coincides with World Tourism Day, beginning at Niavaran Tehran complex and ending in Semnan, Mehdishahr and Shahmirzad cities.Semnan, Sept 28, IRNA/Abed Mirmasoumi.

