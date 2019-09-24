Hassan Rouhani arrives in NY for UNGA session

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani left Tehran for New York on Monday morning to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrives at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. Sept 24, 2019. IRNA.
Related News
-
Envoy terms Rouhani UN mission effective for global peace
Beijing, Sept 24, IRNA – Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh said on Tuesday…
-
Trump seeks Pakistan’s role on Iran, US tensions
Islamabad, Sept 24, IRNA -- US President Donald Trump has urged Pakistan to play a conciliatory…
-
Pakistan vows to play crucial role to reduce Iran-US tensions
New York, Sept 24, IRNA – Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed hope for his country…
-
Zarif rebukes 'vicious cycle' of wars in ME, blames foreign funding
New York, Sept 24, IRNA- Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed indignation…
-
Iran, France presidents reaffirm de-escalation in Middle East
New York, Sept 24, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and French President Emanuel Macron…
-
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 24
Tehran, Sept 24, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers…
-
President Rouhani arrives in New York to attend UNGA meeting
New York, Sept 23, IRNA – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in New York late on Monday…
-
Iran to deliver ME message of peace to world: President Rouhani
New York, Sept 23, IRNA - Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani says he will get the Middle East…
-
Iran, EU discuss ways to save JCPOA
New York, Sept 24, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and High Representative…
-
Majlis Speaker critical of inaction of EU states parties to JCPOA
Tehran, Sept 24, IRNA – Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani on Tuesday criticized the inaction of the…
Your Comment