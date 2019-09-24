Sep 24, 2019, 3:01 PM
Hassan Rouhani arrives in NY for UNGA session

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani left Tehran for New York on Monday morning to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrives at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. Sept 24, 2019. IRNA.

