Kara (Qare) Kelisa (meaning black church), which is known as the first church built in the world, is said to have been constructed after the martyrdom of Saint Thaddeus over his tomb. It is located about 20 kilometers from the town of Chaldoran in the northwestern Iranian province of West Azarbaijan. IRNA/Hamid Qassemi

