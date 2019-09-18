Supreme Leader receives a group of Iraqi benevolent people

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday received a group of Iraqi benevolent people hosting million-strong pilgrims taking part in annual funeral of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household, Tehran, Sept 18, IRNA.
