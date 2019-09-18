Sep 18, 2019, 1:37 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83480669
0 Persons

Tags

Supreme Leader receives a group of Iraqi benevolent people

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday received a group of Iraqi benevolent people hosting million-strong pilgrims taking part in annual funeral of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household, Tehran, Sept 18, IRNA.

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 8 =