Sep 15, 2019, 10:25 AM
Journalist ID: 1006
News Code: 83475609
0 Persons

Momtaz Matches: From factory to museum

Matches factory is one of Iran's ancient industry, dating back more than one century. Momtaz match factory in Tabriz, one of the first match production units in Tabriz about a century ago, is still in operation and its museum is a tourist attraction for lovers of the old industry, Sept -15, 2019. IRNA/

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 4 =