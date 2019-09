Jalal Al-e-Ahmad an Iranian novelist, short-story writer, translator, philosopher, socio-political critic, and Simin Daneshvar, Jalal's spouse, an academic, novelist, fiction writer lived in this home more than 16 years. Nowadays, this home became a Home Museum depicting their life, Tehran, Iran, September 8, 2019. IRNA/ Nazanin Kazemi Nava.