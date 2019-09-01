Beauties of Arasbaran region in northwestern Iran

Arasbaran lying on the southern shores of the Aras River is one of the most spectacular areas of northwestern Iran with attractions such as mountains, forest, dam, river, Khoda Afarin Historical Bridge and the ideal resorts, nowadays hosts many tourists from all over Iran. Ardebil, Iran, Sept 1, IRNA / Hassan Fakhri
