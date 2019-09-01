Sartip Amini historical house in Isfahan's Khomeini Shahr

Sartip Amini historical house consists of several houses, a dormitory, bathroom, and a Husseiniyah, is in Khomeini Shahr city of Isfahan province. It was built by Brigadier-General Mohammad Hussein Khan Amini Sedehi at the time of Nasser al-Din Shah Qajar. This Monument, whose exterior is very similar to the Eram Garden of Shiraz, was registered as national heritage in 2001. Isfahan, Iran, Sept 1, IRNA / Amin Shojaei.