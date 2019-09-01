Sartip Amini historical house in Isfahan's Khomeini Shahr

Sartip Amini historical house consists of several houses, a dormitory, bathroom, and a Husseiniyah, is in Khomeini Shahr city of Isfahan province. It was built by Brigadier-General Mohammad Hussein Khan Amini Sedehi at the time of Nasser al-Din Shah Qajar. This Monument, whose exterior is very similar to the Eram Garden of Shiraz, was registered as national heritage in 2001. Isfahan, Iran, Sept 1, IRNA / Amin Shojaei.
Related News
-
Qajar historical house of Sadeqi in north Iran
Sadeqi historical house with attractive architecture from Qajar dynasty (1789–1925) is registered…
-
Tehran's Moghadam Museum; a gate to luxury of Qajar era buildings
Tehran, IRNA – Moghadam Museum in Tehran has a reputation as one of the most valuable historical…
-
Mostofi House in South Khorasan
Birjand, IRNA - Mostofi House is one of the Qajar dynasty monuments located in the city of…
-
Iran's Kashan Abbasian historical house; grandeur and wonderful
One of the largest and grandeur of the old Kashani houses is the Abbasian Historical House…
-
Borujerdi Historical House in Kashan
The "Borujerdis'" is a historic house museum in Iran's Kashan. It was built in 1857 by architect…
-
Isfahan, half of the world with diversity of climate and tourist attractions
Isfahan, June 18, IRNA – Iran's Isfahan known as "the half of the world" has a wide range of…
Your Comment