Kaluts of Shahdad Desert in Iran's Kerman province

Shahdad Kalut, or Kalut Desert, is located in the central Iranian province of Kerman near the city of Shahdad. "Kalut" is a big hill of sands which is created by desert winds and erosion shapes magnificent and beautiful patterns. The world Kalut is a combination of “Kal” meaning “village” and “Lut” meaning “desert" in Persian. Aug 26, 2019, IRNA/Aboozar Ahmadizadeh
Related News
-
Music Instrument Museum in Kerman
Harandi garden and its building are the beautiful and wonderful building of recent period,…
-
Sistan-Baluchestan; a natural paradise in Southeastern Iran
Zahedan, IRNA – Sistan-Baluchestan province In addition to its precious and rare animal species…
-
Mostofi House in South Khorasan
Birjand, IRNA - Mostofi House is one of the Qajar dynasty monuments located in the city of…
-
Iran karateka wins Asian Championships
Kerman, July 22, IRNA – Iranian karate fighter Mahdi Ghararizadeh ranked first at the 16th…
-
Lut Desert, resort to sun-loving tourists coming to Iran
Tehran, July 21, IRNA – Lut Desert is a resort to sun-loving tourists coming to Iran among…
Your Comment