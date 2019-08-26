Kaluts of Shahdad Desert in Iran's Kerman province

Shahdad Kalut, or Kalut Desert, is located in the central Iranian province of Kerman near the city of Shahdad. "Kalut" is a big hill of sands which is created by desert winds and erosion shapes magnificent and beautiful patterns. The world Kalut is a combination of “Kal” meaning “village” and “Lut” meaning “desert" in Persian. Aug 26, 2019, IRNA/Aboozar Ahmadizadeh