19 August 2019 - 15:16

Music Instrument Museum in Kerman

Harandi garden and its building are the beautiful and wonderful building of recent period, Hidden behind high walls just off the main Beheshti strip, the mansion in this peaceful garden was once the Kerman governor’s residence and now houses the small but well explained Archaeology Museum and Traditional Musical Instruments Museum. August 19, Kerman, IRNA/Abozar Ahmadizadeh.

