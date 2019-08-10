Iran's Yazd Water Museum

Yazd water museum, as a 124-year-old Museum located in the city of Yazd (Central Iran), displays the tool, techniques used in the past 4000 years in Iran digging underground waterways (called Qanats) and connecting them to the surface in the city for agricultural and other uses. Before the Romans built their Aqueducts Iranians had built an extensive system of underground (aqueduct) Qanats. A lot of these systems are still functioning today, in fact, there is a large Qanat structure under this museum, Yazd, IRNA/Shahla Heidari.