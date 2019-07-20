Iran's Strait of Hormuz

The images of the traffic of ships and international tankers from the Strait of Hormuz and patrol of the Sabalan destroyer show the navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Persian Gulf is the semi-arctic sea that is the arm of the Indian Ocean, and the Strait of Hormuz is the key to it. It has geopolitical and geostrategic significance, and the Strait of Hormuz, which is located at the eastern end of the Persian Gulf, is one of the most important international tides, Bushehr, July 20/Akbar Tavakkoli