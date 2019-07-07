Damavand mountain

Mount Damavand is the tallest mountain in Iran and the Middle East as well as the highest volcanic peak in Asia in the central part of the Alborz mountain range and in the south of the Caspian Sea and in the Larijan district of Amol. Mount Damavand is currently located in the province of Mazandaran in terms of the current divisions of the Iranian province and it can be seen from the cities of Tehran, Varamin, Qom and the banks of the Caspian Sea. It is located in the four valuable areas of environment protection.Tehran, July 7 , IRNA/Ehsan Fazli Asanlou