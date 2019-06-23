Armenian "Community Museum" opens in Isfahan

A special sector for the Armenian community living in Isfahan opens in this central Iran city which in the Armenian community, have opened the Armenians’ anthropological museum which showcases the minority’s lifestyle and history. The museum, opened on Saturday night, is split into four sections on the Armenians’ printing instruments and kitchenware, men and women’s offices during the Safavid and Pahlavi dynasties. It’s also home to a gallery of the most important Armenian figures at the Jolfa district of Isfahan that have been shot by the German photographer Ernst Hoeltzer (1835-1911). IRNA/Kazem Qaneh