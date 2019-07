"Tang-e-Boragh" is the name of the beautiful valley near "Tang-e-Boragh" village and 190 kilometers far from in the northwest of Shiraz (Fars Province). The river, which flows through the valley, flows into " Kor River".This river has cut the wall of the mountain and created a split with vertical wings with a width of forty meters and a hundred meters high in the mountains, June 22, IRNA/ Reza Ghaderi.

