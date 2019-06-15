Fire under ashes

War is still going on in Uraman, western Iran, for residents of remote rural areas who are living in lands contaminated by landmines planted during Iraqi imposed war against Iran 1980-88. َAny plant gives fruit to people, but these landmines set fire to people's wishes. Set foot on a mine, and your life is destroyed. Those who pride themselves of waging wars do not realize that wars do not end in a truce or a resolution; rather, sometimes their impacts go on. IRNA/Maryam Momen Dehkordi