headlines newspaper morning's wednesday the in appeared headlines following the -- irna 7 .dec tehran, :wednesday dailies morning :eslami jomhuri gaza in elections students in victory definite gains -hamas fire in burnt building parliament old of percent -70 in culture economization propagate should media mass :-president consumption energy villages war-devastated in reconstructed built, houses -70,000 :abrar secretly or openly control, under market -money economization of culture propagate :-president iran, between relations banking commercial, :bank -central georgia crime a air polluting :approves -majlis bosnia in trick playing west :speaker -majlis in wherever punished be should terrorists :minister -interior world :salam fire in burnt building parliament old of percent -70 offices post at up set be to fairs book -1,000 :(english) news iran bosnia on meets group contact -oic crisis afghan over concern voices -iran africa with relations for priority iran's stresses -president cease-fire conditional fopr ready -bosnians vain in shuttle -christopher horizons its expanding exchange stock -tehran grozny in pows of place in themselves offer mps -russian -49 more