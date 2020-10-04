embargo arms syrian lift to union european arms its lift to set is union european the -- irna 25, .nov london, bloc 12-nation the of ministers foreign when syria against embargo london the in report a to according monday, on brussels in meet .guardian ''change a by possible made been had move the that friday said it resisted previously had which holland, and britain from heart'' of .embargo old 8-year the lift to pressure the that suggested black, ian editor, diplomatic guardian's the states, united the from course different a on eu the puts decision countries of ''blacklist its froms syria remove to refuses which ''.terrorism supporting that claims british following imposed orginally was embargo the jet israeli an up blow to attempt alleged an in involved was syria .1986 in airport heathrow london's at hurd, douglas secretary, foreign british year, this may in on embargo similar a removing when sanctions the lift to refused damascus on progress see to wanted first he that saying israel, .regime zionist the with deal peace a agreeing minister, foreign syrian the by london to visit a during but had situation the suggested reports september, in al-shara farouq the recommend to willing was government british the and on moved .lifted be embargo ''symbolic of more was removal the that was belief black's the with relations its improve to syria helping in significance'' .impact practical much having than rather west still was said, he which, washington, in was view different the and arafat yasser followed not had assad president that frustrated holding still by israel with peace making in jordan of hussein king .heights golan the all of return the for out syria that complaining also be to said were officials israeli and regime zonist both while prematurely,'' 'rewarded being was on attacks hizbullah for damascus blaming be to said were .s.u the -52 hc/ht .lebanon southern in forces proxy its and israeli end