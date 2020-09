plan 1st in plantaton sappling under land of hectares 118,358 118,358 about in planted were sapplings -- irna 6, .feb tehran, economic five-year first the of end the by lands of hectares .(1989-1994) plan development the at hectares 56,822 was cultivation sappling under land the .plan the of onset the by gardens in planted also were sapplings million 10 over bg/ns-27 .plan first end