says areas-ambassador various in growing ties tehran-beijing sunday on here diplomat iranian senior a -- irna 2, .oct beijing, political, various in growing were relations sino-iranian that said .dimensions cultural and economic an in mir-fakhkhar hossein seyyed beijing to ambassador iran's in cooperation mutual besides that added irna with interview and iran fields cultural and commercial technological, economic, .affairs international in stance other's each back china beijing velayati's akbar ali minister foreign iranian to referring foreign the that declared mir-fakhkhar year, this earlier visit in peng li minister prime chinese with talks important had minister bilateral of promotion further for laid was foundation the which .relations two the of commission joint the 1995 early in that said also he the on impacts positive leaving china, in meeting a held countries .ties mutual of upgrading by headed delegation iranian an that mentioned ambassador the agreements important and new reached mirzadeh hamid vice-president and technological scientific, economic, the on sides chinese the with .areas commercial per oil of barrels 60,000 of export ambassador the to according cooperation project, subway tehran's completing iran, by china to day stations, power other some and arak in plant power a establishing in of parts various in factories cement 700-ton five of establishment shanghai and tehran in lines shipping joint of formation and iran the in included were stages preliminary at are present at which ---ar/rr-47 .beijing and tehran by signed agreements more