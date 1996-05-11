states arab gulf persian to exports watermelon of export the -- irna 12, may ,.prov hormuzgan lengeh, bandar this from begun has states littoral gulf persian the to watermelon shipping and ports local the of head city, port iranian southern .sunday here said amini majid department to watermelon of export for underway were plans that said amini .daily launches motor six aboard states gulf persian the the to exported were watermelon of tons 3,000 over that added he past the over launches motor 40 aboard states arab gulf persian .days of couple over handling of capable is lengeh bandar of port southern the .annually goods of tons 500,000 sugar, and rice including goods, of tons 6,555 that said amini asian central the to exported and port this in offloaded were bg/rr/ns-35 .lorries 441 by republics end