denied attack missile iran's of calim mko denied today official security iranian an -- irna 25, .dec tehran, that (mko) organizaion khalq mojahedin terrorist of claim recent in bases grouplet's the of one on attack missile launched had iran .iraq missile iranian an foiled had they that calimed recently mko .1997 19, december on iraq in bases its of one against attact been have claims unfounded such that added official security the of improvement the when time a at grouplet terrorist the by raised iraqi of participation the following relations tehran-baghdad members disappointed have tehran in meet summit oic the in officials .grouplet terrorist the of mko disappointed the said, official security the therefore, successful and mighty the mar to power their within all do members and states regional and islamic among republic islamic the of image .equations iran-iraq in part a have they pretend mm/rr end