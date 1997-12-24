whistle the blows primakov :daily thursday its in daily iran english the -- irna 25, .dec tehran, ranking russian of viewpoints different two on editorialized edition .west the with relations kremlin's about officials the of remarks optimistic the to referred hand one on daily the evidence" of spoken recently has who yeltsin boris president russian hand other the on and ,"cooperation russian-american effective of primakov yevgeny minister foreign russian the of viewpoint the echoed current the regarding quo status the condemned strongly has who russia's labeled reportedly has primakov .ties washington-moscow .relation patron/client a as .s.u the with ties bilateral current policy foreign kremlin's the believe some" that said daily the the ....situation worsening visibly a of out best the made chief ".little too for much too sacrificed has moscow believe people common the in officials political russian to referred daily the the stressing in persist who experts political also and opposition such .s.u the and russian between rivalry of areas major of existance .east middle the and caucasus the asia, central nato, as economy, the of state miserable the" to pointed also daily the said and russia in "corruption and crime values, social declining models western to attribute (russians) they this of much" that partnership a forging on insist who those by imposed being gradually ".america with and yeltsin president that fact the" that concluded daily iran relationship western the whether to as agree cannot diplomat chief his paramount of .point the not precisely is trash, or treasure is 1991, in up broke union soviet the after that notion the is importance integrity identity, russia's in believe still leaders kremlin some ".politics international in role and hm/hm end