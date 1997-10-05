currency single oppose britons most oppose firmly britons of cent per 61 some -- irna 6, .oct london, lead could it fears of because union monetary and economic european figures preliminary to according taxes, over sovereignty of loss a to .survey attitudes social british annual the from totally be to claim respondents of cent per 15 only shows data the british the that suggesting currency, single a to committed electorate the persuade to struggle uphill an face would government .referendum promised a in benefits the of but decision, formal a make to yet has government labour britain's monetary of launch the at join to unlikely is it that indicated has next early wave second the in likely more but 1999 january in union .century currency single a said respondents most while that found poll the to lead could it fears expressed majority a trade, for good be would .divided more were britons employment, on effect the on .taxes higher british months coming the in indicate to expected are ministers that referendum a by followed be would which joining, on intentions pro into split parties country's the of three all see to expected is .anti-camps and former the conservatives, the damaging from divisions prevent to be will mps backbench that agreed have to reported is party ruling decides cabinet shadow the side either which against campaign to free hc/rr .support to end