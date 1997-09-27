east middle in forces military strongest of one iran, :safavi of commander the -- irna 28, .sept ,.prov qom nousrat, koushk-e safavi, rahim general major ,(irgc) corps guards revolution's islamic of one possesses iran of republic islamic the that stated today here .region east middle the in forces military strongest the maneuvers military zulfaqar of conclusion the at irna to speaking the positive as assessed safavi army, country's the by out carried armed the of capabilities the boosting on maneuvers such of impact .threats enemies' confront to forces and army the including forces, armed republic's islamic ''the out carry to ready are leader, supreme the of command the under irgc, of integrity territorial the against threats frustrate to missions any ''.iran islamic the the during gained experiences valuable the to pointed further he should forces armed the that said and defense sacred of years eight to them transfer further and experiences the of advantage full take .generation young the and defense sacred the of martyrs the to tribute paid safavi noble the pursue successfully forces armed the that hope expressed .defense sacred the and revolution islamic the of martyrs of goals irgc the of officials and commanders ranking high of number a .maneuver zulfaqar giant the of stage final the witnessed today mr/rr end