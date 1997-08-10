fever party political that commented monday newspaper english an -- irna 11, .aug tehran, announced, was election khatami's mohammad of result the when .fever 'political-party of outbreak an witnessed iran get to clambered factions political winds, shifting sensing added party, political a as registration for organized themselves .daily' 'iran english-language the of one was created win powerful khatami's mr atmosphere ''the .activty political of freedom in especially .expectations great system the that assuming were anticipation, hopeful their in people of application and parties political of re-establishment permit will ''.politics in process democratic organized in activitiy political allows ever governemnt new the if were there as parties new for applications many as be will there form, the stated election, presidential the for nominees self-appointed .editorial of decades the to reaction natural a is course, of ''this .paper the added elections,'' pre-packaged and politics channelized khatami fast how and far how see to anxiously waiting are people iran concluded people, to made promises his fulfilling in go can .daily fh/jh end