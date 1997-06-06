iran with ventures joint in invest to ready australia hume, stuart tehran, to mabassador australian -- irna 7, june tehran, two the between cooperation economic of broadening on stressing to prepared fully is country his that saturday here stated countries, .india to pipeline gas of laying the as such projects giant in invest so do to desire country's his expressed ambassador australian the mines of chamber the of general secretary the with meeting his in .ardekani shams ali industries, and bilateral of growth of trend the at satisfaction expressed hume with contacts officials' australian that adding relations, economic close boost helped has industries and mines of chamber iranian the .tehran and canberra between cooperation have iran islamic in security and stability that stated ardekani cooperation economic of expansion the in factors main two the been .australia with particular in countries world with the to pipeline gas the of laying proposed the that out pointed he countries regional for significance great of was sub-continent indian to addition in project the in participate could australia that and .projects related other in investing realistic a present to ambassador australian the asked ardekani and political the both on government his to analyses and picture of broadening further for grounds prepare help and standing, economic .nations two the between relations economic habibollah industries, and mines of chamber the of head deputy some that hume informed meeting, the at present was who askar-owladi, in participate would iran of republic islamic the from companies 25 .1997 september in sydney in exhibition the iranian provide to try to ambassador australian the asked he dh/as .fair sydney the at facilities more businessmen end